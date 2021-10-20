ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 3,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,189 shares of company stock worth $153,943. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

