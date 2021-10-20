Archetype Wealth Partners Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archetype Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 413,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

