Archetype Wealth Partners Purchases 3,097 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14.

