Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 186 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Archetype Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter.

NULG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,774 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49.

