Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 668 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Archetype Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 96,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

DBEU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,735. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

