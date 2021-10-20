Archetype Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,794. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $135.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94.

