Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 20,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. Archrock has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

