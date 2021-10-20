Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $277,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 270,850 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,399. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

