Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Boosted by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.67% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $277,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,399. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

