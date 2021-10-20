Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). Approximately 8,787,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,902,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £594.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

