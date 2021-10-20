Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ARBK opened at $17.83 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.33.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
