Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ARBK opened at $17.83 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

