ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

