Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.32 and its 200 day moving average is €6.52. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

