Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

