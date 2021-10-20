Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $39,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

