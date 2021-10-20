AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

