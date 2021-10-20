Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives $9.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 5,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,591. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $367.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 319,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 286,116 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 250,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.