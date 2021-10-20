Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. The Boston Beer comprises 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $14.93 on Wednesday, reaching $525.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.86 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.