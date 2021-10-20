Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $234.15. 68,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,311. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

