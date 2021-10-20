Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

NYSE AIZ traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.98. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

