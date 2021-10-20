Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 936,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,199,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,481,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 139,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,673. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.