Asset Management Group Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 13,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

