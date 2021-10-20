Asset Management Group Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 294,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

