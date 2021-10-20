Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 83,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

