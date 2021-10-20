Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 3,052 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

