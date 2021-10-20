Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 707 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 178,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,625. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.