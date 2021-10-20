AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,739 ($114.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £135.38 billion and a PE ratio of 41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,204.99.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

