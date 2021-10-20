ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.