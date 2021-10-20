ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

