Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $61.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 341.39% from the company’s previous close.

AVIR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

