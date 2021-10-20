Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.59

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.59 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 59647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,636. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

