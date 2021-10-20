Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.59

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.59 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 59647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,636. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
