Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

