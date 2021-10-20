Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

