Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ALV opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

