AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $129.65.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,009,394 shares of company stock worth $122,793,850. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

