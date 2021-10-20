Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.
Shares of AVYA opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
