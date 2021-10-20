Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of AVYA opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

