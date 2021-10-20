Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Avient worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avient by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avient by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 490,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

AVNT stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.