Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 over the last ninety days.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

