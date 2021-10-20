Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,326,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,315,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,493,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNTA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 34,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,040. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.