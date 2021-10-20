Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 58,342 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,342 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

ACAD traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 21,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.