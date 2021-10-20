Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 58,342 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,441,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,342 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 733,652 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 21,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,210. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

