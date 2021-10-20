Axa S.A. Acquires 279 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.