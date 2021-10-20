Axa S.A. Acquires New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Diodes by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 182.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.