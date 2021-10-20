Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

