Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

