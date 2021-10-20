Axa S.A. Sells 29,700 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

