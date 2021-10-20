Axa S.A. Takes $209,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

