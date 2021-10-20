Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 250,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after buying an additional 91,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,365. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.