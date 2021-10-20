Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

VOX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,774. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

