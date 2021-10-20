Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

ABT traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.