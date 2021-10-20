Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 179,983 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 828,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,153,000 after buying an additional 208,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. 11,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,416. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

